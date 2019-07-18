  1. Home
Woman rejects order for judicial separation, wants divorce

A Military personnel, Mrs Joy Okonkwo, on Wednesday, rejected the order by a Customary Court sitting in Nyanya, for a judicial separation from her husband, Ekene.

NAN reports that a judicial separation is a legal process by which a married couple may formalise a de facto separation while remaining legally married.

NAN reports that a judicial separation is granted in the form of a court order.

Okonkwo, told the court that, she has not lived under one roof with her husband for over four years.

“I want to be officially divorced. I don’t want the judicial separation because we have long been separated,” she said.

She begged the court not to grant her husband custody of the only child of the marriage.

After listening to Okonkwo, the presiding judge, Shitta Mohammed, adjourned the case until July 25, for accelerated hearing. (NAN)

