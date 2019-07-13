Woman pours boiling water on hubby over 2nd wife

ADVERTISEMENT

A house wife, Lauratu Ahmad, allegedly poured boiling water on her husband, Malam Aliyu Ibrahim Fayan-fayan, in protest against his plan to marry a second wife.

The incident occurred around 10pm on Thursday in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

The man, said to be a primary school teacher in Danbatta, disclosed to his wife, Lauratu, his plan to take another wife as a result of which he gave her some money to purchase some items as a consolation ahead of the marriage.

“Since the time I told her about my plan to marry another wife, I did not see any change of attitude from her and we had been living together peacefully. In fact, she promised me that she would be among those that would buy the wedding items for the bride,” he said.

But Ibrahim Fayan-fayan added; “Last night after I returned home, I bought some meat for them. I met her boiling the water, but I had no idea what she was going to use it for,”

He said he was relaxing after listening to a Hausa radio programme, ‘Taskar Labarai’ when she suddenly brought the hot water and poured it on his body, around his private part.

Ibrahim, who is currently receiving treatment at the Danbatta General Hospital, said he had 10 children with his wife, adding that her whereabouts were now unknown as he was rushed to the hospital by his neighbor.

The Kano State police spokesman, ASP Abdullahi Haruna, said the state police headquarters had yet to receive the report.

