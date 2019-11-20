Woman nabbed trying to smuggle phone to condemned inmate in Kano prison

ADVERTISEMENT

A 40 years old woman named Maryam Iliyasu was on Wednesday apprehended by men of the Nigerian Correctional Service Officers at the Medium Custodial Centre, Kano attempting to smuggle a mobile phone into the facility.

EDITOR’S PICK: HOW CONVICTED FRAUDSTER, AROKE PULLED OFF $1M SCAM FROM LAGOS’ MAXIMUM PRISON, ATTENDS PARTIES

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement signed by the Service spokesman in the state, Musbahu Lawan Kofar Nassarawa, revealed that Maryam who resides at Gwammaja Quarters, Dala local government area of Kano, had a phone concealed in her bag with the intention to deliver it to a condemned convict serving jail term at the centre.

It added that Maryam had confessed to this when interrogated by officers.

It would be recalled that only last week, the men of the Service had apprehended a lady who attempted to smuggle hard drugs into the same facility.

According to the statement, both offenders have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

The statement further stated that, the Controller of Corrections, Kano State Command, Magaji Ahmed Abdullah, had commended the efforts of the men of the Service in intercepting illicit material meant to be smuggled into the facility.

He said such illicit material leads to indiscipline, breakdown of law and order as well as promote the tendencies for jail break.

Magaji assured that the present administration led by CGC Ja’afaru Ahmed maintains a zero tolerance for trafficking of illicit items into the Custodial Centres across the country and will deal decisively with anyone caught in the act.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App