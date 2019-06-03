  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Woman kills own year-old baby in Enugu
ADVERTISEMENT

Woman kills own year-old baby in Enugu

By . Published Date

The police command in Enugu State has begun investigation into an alleged killing of a one-year-and-five-month old baby by her mother in a community in the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday in Enugu that the incident happened on May 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amaraizu noted that the incident took place at Amankanu village in Amuri community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

He said the woman, identified as one Ijeoma Nnaji, 30, allegedly killed her daughter, identified as Chiemerie Nnaji over a yet to be established reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was, however, gathered that the body of the child has been deposited at Agbani General Hospital morgue.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, has directed a full-scale investigation into the incident which has begun at the state Criminal Investigations Department of the command.

“The suspect is helping in the investigation so far,’’ the police spokesman said. (NAN)

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.