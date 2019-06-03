Woman kills own year-old baby in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

The police command in Enugu State has begun investigation into an alleged killing of a one-year-and-five-month old baby by her mother in a community in the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday in Enugu that the incident happened on May 30.

Amaraizu noted that the incident took place at Amankanu village in Amuri community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

He said the woman, identified as one Ijeoma Nnaji, 30, allegedly killed her daughter, identified as Chiemerie Nnaji over a yet to be established reason.

“It was, however, gathered that the body of the child has been deposited at Agbani General Hospital morgue.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, has directed a full-scale investigation into the incident which has begun at the state Criminal Investigations Department of the command.

“The suspect is helping in the investigation so far,’’ the police spokesman said. (NAN)

