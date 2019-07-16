Woman in police net for allegedly burning husband’s private part

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Kano State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Aisha Ali, for allegedly bathing her husband with boiling water.

The suspect was said to have burnt her husband’s private part over his plan to take a second wife.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who confirmed the arrest yesterday in a press statement said the woman was traced and arrested at Babura, Jigawa state.

He said the suspect is currently under interrogations at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department of the command after which she would be charged to court for prosecution for alleged attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that the suspect allegedly poured boiling water on her husband, Malam Aliyu Ibrahim Fayan-fayan, in protest to his plan to marry a second wife.

The police confirmed that the victim had suffered severe burns on his private part and is currently responding to treatment at Danbatta General Hospital Medical Care.

The police spokesman said the suspect fled the village in Kano where the incident occurred and entered the neighboring Jigawa State before she was later tracked down by a team of policemen on Operation Puff Adder and arrested from her hideout at Babura LGA in Jigawa State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that she committed the act because her husband is planning to marry a second wife.

“The state commissioner of police CP Iliyasu Ahmed ordered that the case be transferred to State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department for discreet investigation. Suspect will soon be charged to court for prosecution” DSP Kiyawa added.

He therefore called on the good and law abiding citizens of the state to always promptly report any incident to the nearest police station without delay, saying doing so would assist in immediate arrest, investigation and diligent prosecution of the culprits.

