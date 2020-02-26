Woman in Hisbah net for marrying two men

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old, Hauwa Aliyu of Mariri Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano state has been arrested by the State Hisbah Board for allegedly marrying two husbands.

Hauwa was first married to Muhammad Bello with whom she stayed for 19 years and blessed with six children. Later, the woman got married to another man, Bala Abdussalam after her first husband travelled to Buachi state and stayed there for about two years.

Chronicle gathered that Hauwa and her second husband, Abdulsalam were also blessed with a baby boy.

Hauwa, who spoke to Chronicle at the Headquarters of Hisbah, claimed that she married the second husband about two years ago, after her first marriage was ‘dissolved’.

“I was divorced by my first husband, I remained in his house for my iddah (waiting period) according to Islamic injunction. While, I was in my ex-husband house, he fell ill, so, he travelled to his village in Bauchi state for traditional medication.

“So, when I completed my Idaah, I got married to my second husband with whom I was blessed with a baby boy. I married the second husband because as a woman, I cannot afford to carter for the needs of the six children I had with my first husband,” she said.

On his part, Malam Muhamamd Bello, the first husband, said that he had never divorced his wife, saying that “I left my wife in Kano and travelled to Bauchi for medication only to come back and met her with another man inside my house, she claimed that is her husband.

Commenting on the development, the second husband Bala Abdussalam claimed that he got married to the woman because she was a divorcee.

“I discovered that Hauwa was divorced by her first husband and that what makes me to seek for her hand in marriage and after we got married, we were blessed with a child,” he said.

Confirming the development, the Director General of Kano state Hisbah Board, Dr Aliyu Musa Aliyu said that the woman and the her husbands were under the custody of Hisbah and would be transferred to court after investigation.

