Woman in court over N110m land fraud

A 49-year-old woman, Aishatu Sani, on Wednesday, appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 6 over alleged N110 million land fraud.

The police charged Ms. Sani, who resides in FHA, Lugbe, Abuja, with three counts of criminal conspiracy, cheating and fraud.

The prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in 2015.

He alleged that the complainant, David Anidi, reported the matter at the Area Command Metro through a written complaint in August, 2015.

Ogbobe further alleged that the defendant conspired with one Gbenga Olarenwaju, currently at large, and deceived the complainant into believing that she was the owner of a plot of land.

In addition, the prosecutor alleged that the complainant, transferred N110m into the defendant’s Skybank account number 3011984315, being payment for the land.

He further said the complainant also gave Olarenwaju the sum of N100,000 to effect change of ownership of the land to his name.

Ogbobe explained to the court that it was when the complainant went to the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to verify the land papers that he was informed that the documents were fake.

He said every effort to get his money back failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 322 and 364 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Ahmed Ndajiwo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1m with one reasonable and reliable surety in like sum and adjourned the case to July 20, for hearing. (NAN)

