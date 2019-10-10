Woman entrepreneur of the week: Fatima Mamza

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatima Mamza is the CEO of Mamza Beauty Limited, a make-up artiste and beautician.

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, where she obtained a degree in Biochemistry, Fatima has been an expert in the make-up and skin care world where she has been beautifying brides and celebrities; adding a touch of glamour to a variety of women for over nine years.

Fatima’s career began informally when she was asked to do wedding make-up as a favour for a friend during her university days.

She has since turned her talent into an art form to become a well-known name in the beauty scene.

Courtesy:mamzabeauty.com

