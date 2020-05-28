Woman dumps newborn baby inside bush in Abuja suburb

ADVERTISEMENT

A yet to be identified woman has dumped her one-week old baby girl inside bush in Anuguwar Samu in Tungan-Maje community of Abuja suburb.

A resident of the area, Michael Thaddeus, who discovered the baby said the baby was found covered inside the bush covered in the backyard of his house in Anguwar Samu area in Tungan-Maje on Wednesday, around 12: 13 am.

He said it was the cry of the baby that attracted him, which he said he quickly rushed out of the house to discover the baby crying, which he said he quickly called the attention of the police in Zuba who came to take the baby.

“I was inside the house when I heard the cry of the baby girl, which I quickly rushed out of the house to discovered the wrapped with clothes in which I quickly called the police who came and carry the baby,” he said.

When contacted, the Zuba Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Alkali Lamido, confirmed the incident, saying the baby will be handed over to the social welfare department of Gwagwalada area council.

