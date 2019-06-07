Woman docked for allegedly assaulting neighbour’s daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

A 55-year-old woman, Toyin Badru, who allegedly assaulted her neighbour’s daughter, on Friday appeared in a Yaba Magistrates’ court in Lagos.

The police charged Badru, a petty trader, who resides in Oworonshoki area of Lagos with two counts of assault and willful damage to property.

Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 12.30 p.m. on May 26, at No. 7, Sodiq str., Oworonshoki, Lagos.

”The defendant has been having issues with the complainant, Miss Aminat Ajetumobi’s mother for over a month.

”The defendant took police officers to the complainant’s house to detain her mother, but Ajetumobi offered to go because her mother was pregnant,” he said.

He alleged that the defendant attacked the complainant and damage her Nokia and Samsung galaxy phones, both valued at N184,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 172 and 350 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 350 stipulates two years imprisonment for the offence of willful damage to property while that of assault attracts one year.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate S.O. Obasa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Obasa ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 27 for trial. (NAN)

