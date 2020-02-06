Woman bags 4 months for unlawful dealing in Indian hemp

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old woman, Basira Musueli, was on Wednesday sentenced to four months imprisonment by Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, for unlawfully dealing in Indian hemp.

Ajoku, who sentenced the convict, said she was giving her a reformatory sentence, believing that she would later be useful to herself and the society at large.

Mr Rapheal Himinkaiye, prosecutor to the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said the convict was arrested on December 20, 2019 at Kankun village in Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State in possession of 6.2kilogrammes of the substance. (NAN)

