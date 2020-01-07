Woman allegedly pushes co-wife, baby into well

ADVERTISEMENT

A 30-year-old housewife, Hauwa Lawan, has been arrested by the Kano State Police Command for allegedly pushing her co-wife along with an 18-month-old baby into a well in Rano Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust learnt that the victim, Zuwaira Lawan, died shortly after she was rushed to a hospital, where she was taken by the police who responded to a distress call on the incident. But her baby, Mustapha Sani, is said to have survived the incident.

The suspect was said to have fled the town immediately after the act.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the suspect was trailed and arrested following an order by the state Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani Ahmadu.

He said the police received the report on Friday that “the suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim in the course of which they started fighting in the house. The suspect pushed her co-wife along with the baby, whom she was carrying on her back.”

He added that “the commissioner of police in the state, Mr Habu Sani, ordered that the fleeing suspect be arrested within 24 hours. Operation Puff-Adder swung into action and arrested the suspect on Saturday at about 1:17 am.

“The victims were evacuated from the well and rushed to Rano General Hospital, where Zuwaira was confirmed dead, while her son is alive and has been discharged from the hospital.”

Kiyawa added that the case has been transferred to the homicide department at the police headquarters, Bompai, for further investigation.

