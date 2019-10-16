Woman allegedly inflicts burns on housemaids with hot iron

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, have arrested one Hajiya Balqees Yahaya Mohammed for allegedly using hot iron to inflict burns on two of her housemaids.

It was gathered that the housemaids, simply identified as Hauwa, 14 and Aisha, 12, were punished for not flushing the toilet after use.

The suspect, said to be a trader at Mandate Market along Western Reservoir road Adewole, Ilorin, allegedly used the hot object on the victims’ buttocks.

It was gathered that the victims were noticed by neighbours who observed that they were walking with difficulty.

Upon interviewing them, the victims were said to have reluctantly opened up that their mistress inflicted injuries on them for not flushing toilets.

Spokesman of the state command of the NSCDC Femi Bello confirmed the incident.

He said investigations have been conducted and that the command would charge the suspect to a juvenile court.

“Yes there was an arrest made in that respect; the victims are not her children. They are just like maids to her. Investigation has been conducted and the suspect will be charged by tomorrow in the juvenile court,” he said.

It was further gathered that some concerned persons reported the matter to the NSCDC following which the suspect was arrested on Friday and detained at the command’ s headquarters in Ilorin.

Sources in the suspect’s neighbourhood also informed our correspondent that parents of the victims have been contacted.

“One of them hails from Ilorin and the other is Nupe by tribe, one of the sources, who does not want to be named, said.

The sources said parents of both victims have denied that their children were given out as maids but that the suspect took custody of the victims with the understanding that she would assist them to acquire education.

