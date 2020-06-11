Woman, 25, arraigned for allegedly stealing N1.4m

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old woman, Tolulope Adeparusi, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti chief magistrate court for allegedly stealing N1.4 million.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, informed the court yesterday that Adeparusi committed the offence sometime in January 2020 at Okeyinmi, Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo alleged that the defendant stole the money, property of Grace and Mercy Household Improvement Initiative PLC, in Ado-Ekiti.

He further stated that the defendant was a staff of a Cooperative body but resigned at a point. However, when she was called back to give an account of the money she was controlling when she was a staffer of the Cooperative, the management discovered the sum of money was missing.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

Adeparusi pleaded not guilty in court.

Her counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant her bail, with a promise she would not jump bail.

Chief Magistrate Abdulhamid Lawal granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case till July 9, 2020 for hearing.

