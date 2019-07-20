Wolves stun Man City to win Premier League Asian Cup trophy

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolves won the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday when they beat Manchester City 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at the Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai.

The first half saw City dominate for long spells, and Raheem Sterling spurned a huge opportunity to give his side the lead in the 20th minute, when he fired over the bar from the penalty spot after Leroy Sane was fouled by Adama Traore.

After the break, the intensity of the match slowed and the quality dwindled, with David Silva going closest with a free-kick that was stopped by Rui Patricio.

The goalless 90 minutes meant penalties were needed to decide the game. The goalkeepers starred again, with each team netting just one of their first three efforts.

Coady, David Silva, Gundogan and Max Kilman’s spot-kicks all failed to hit the net after Ryan Bennett had given Wolves the advantage.

Danilo and Aleix Garcia converted their penalties for City before young Taylor Perry and Vinagre put Wolves 3-2 up. Nmecha had to score but hit it straight down the middle and Patricio made the save to confirm Wolves’ victory.

Nuno’s side take on Crusaders in the second round of Europa League qualifying on Thursday while Manchester City play Kitchee SC in a friendly in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

