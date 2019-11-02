  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Wolve hold unimpressive Arsenal at Emirates
ADVERTISEMENT

Wolve hold unimpressive Arsenal at Emirates

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Arsenal players

Wolverhampton Wanderers stretched their unbeaten run to six matches as they came from behind to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the hosts in front on 21 minutes with his 50th goal for the Gunners in all competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aubameyang turned in Alexandre Lacazette’s pass inside the area following David Luiz’s cross.

Wolves served notice of their threat with Ruben Neves forcing Bernd Leno into a strong save before their equaliser.

That came on 76 minutes when Raul Jimenez headed in Joao Moutinho’s cross for his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

Arsenal remain fifth on 17 points while Wolves climb to 11th with 13 points.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.