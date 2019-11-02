Wolve hold unimpressive Arsenal at Emirates

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolverhampton Wanderers stretched their unbeaten run to six matches as they came from behind to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the hosts in front on 21 minutes with his 50th goal for the Gunners in all competitions.

Aubameyang turned in Alexandre Lacazette’s pass inside the area following David Luiz’s cross.

Wolves served notice of their threat with Ruben Neves forcing Bernd Leno into a strong save before their equaliser.

That came on 76 minutes when Raul Jimenez headed in Joao Moutinho’s cross for his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

Arsenal remain fifth on 17 points while Wolves climb to 11th with 13 points.

