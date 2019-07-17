Witnesses allege INEC official pocketed $10,000

ADVERTISEMENT

A PDP witness, Likita Ali of Lafia Local Government of Nasarawa State told the tribunal that an election official was found with $10,000 during the election.

He added that he reported the matter to the security agencies at the polling unit in Angwa Alhaji Yakubu and the official was arrested and transferred to State CID in Lafia.

While being cross examined by counsel to Muhammadu Buhari, Mike Igbokwe (SAN), the witness said he did not keep a record of the complaint to the police.

Also, Ari Gunde in his testimony testified at the tribunal that there was result falsification and alteration in Karu Local Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. He added that the incidents were reported to security agencies and no action was taken.

Another witness, Sunday John testified that some masked men wearing APC tags came to scatter election materials and destroy the smart card readers on the election day.

Under cross examination by APC lawyer, Dipo Okpeseyi (SAN), whether results were recorded in the ward, he said, “there was no election, talk less of results being declared.”

After PDP lawyers led by Chris Uche (SAN) called their 49th witness, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba adjourned the petition for continuation today.

