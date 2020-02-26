Witness testifies against Offa Polytechnic lecturer in court

ADVERTISEMENT

A prosecution witness, Temitope Bello, on Wednesday testified against a lecturer, Mustapha Abdulwasiu, in a case bordering on employment scam before a Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin.

Abdulwasiu lectures at the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in November 2019, arraigned Abdulwasiu on a six-count charge bordering on employment scam before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye.

The charge sheet against the defendant reads: “that you, Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu, between June and July 2018 in Offa, intend to defraud, and obtained the sum of N600,000 from one Amubieya Raphael Oluwafemi.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“By false pretences that you were in charge of employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, and obtained the money for the purpose of securing employment for the said Amubieya Raphael Oluwafemi and his wife, Amubieya Remi Janet.

“A representation you knew to be false, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006’’.

The other charge reads: “That you, Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu, between December 2018 and February 2019 in Offa, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N550,000 from one Mustapha Kabir.

“By false pretence that you were in charge of employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, and you obtained the money for the purpose of securing employment for the said Mustapha Kabir and his wife, Ganiyatu Jimoh.

“A representation you knew to be false, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006.’’

The witness, Bello, had told the court that the defendant told him, sometimes ago, that he was the one in charge of employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

“He said a slot (employment) is N100,000 and asked me to look for job seekers for an automatic appointment.

“I took three persons to him.

“They are, Chinedu Kingsley, Amubieya Raphael Oluwafemi and Adedara Anthony.

“He said they should pay the money into my account and later transfer the money to him, and they all paid the money and I transferred same to him,’’ the witness said.

The presiding judge, Sikiri Oyinloye, adjourned the case until March 11, for the commencement of trial.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App