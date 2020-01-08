Withdraw your 2023 ambition, PDP cautions Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw his alleged 2023 third term ambition and use the remaining years of his administration to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

The party said the Presidency’s continuous reference to a presidential successor, less than a year into President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure, was a direct acceptance of failure and lack of capacity of the administration to manage the affairs of a nation as complex as Nigeria.

The PDP, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said such “continued allusion” to a successor by the Buhari Presidency allegedly showed that the President and the APC had no agenda for the nation for the next three years.

“Our party, standing with millions of Nigerians, counsels the Buhari Presidency to bury its confessed interests in the 2023 Presidency and desist from making unsolicited allusions and references to a successor, as failed leaders can only bequeath failure on a people.

“The PDP therefore, charges the Buhari Presidency to immediately withdraw the offensive and provocative remark to ‘hand Nigeria over’, in its response to Rev. Tunde Bakare’s comment on the 2023 Presidency.

“In insisting that President Buhari has interest in his successor, the Buhari Presidency is in direct aggression against the will of the people to freely elect a president as guaranteed by the constitution.

“The PDP therefore, counsels President Buhari to end his interest in the 2023 Presidency and use the remaining years of his tenure to get competent hands to assists him to manage the affairs of the nation, while he concentrates on his retirement plans, as Nigerians expect no solutions from him and his party,” the opposition party said.

