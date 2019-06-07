… With Oshiomhole, APC faces humiliation in 2023 — Shittu

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate past Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has no chance of retaining power in 2023 with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

Shittu, who addressed journalists yesterday in Abuja, said he joined the league of those calling for Oshiomhole’s resignation because he had not only failed to increase the number of APC controlled States but engaged in double standards during the last primaries.

He said the former governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi and the incumbent governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun did not equally have ‘NYSC certificates’ for which Oshiomhole disqualified him from contesting the governorship primaries.

Speaking about the future of the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections, he said: “My fear now is that as of today, it is the personality of President Muhammadu Buhari that is galvanising the party together. I hate to see a situation by 2023 when Buhari is no more on the ballot, who again will bring us together into the electoral battle as one united front?

“Who has the love of our people and the commitment for Nigerians to vote for APC. I don’t see the APC winning with Oshiomhole in charge of the party. A lot of people will be driven out of the party by the time he continues with his injustices. Already, many people have been destroyed. It is very unfortunate,” he said.

When asked why he joined the league of those calling for Oshiomhole’s resignation, he said: “I am hard on him because he has come to destroy our party. How do you justify a national chairman who took over at the time the party controlled 26 States but we have lost about five to six states to the opposition.

