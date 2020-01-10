With diploma in Marketing, Fanna finds peace in knitting

ADVERTISEMENT

When she strutted out of Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, in 2013, with a National Diploma (ND) in Marketing, Fanna had nothing at all to market except her total lack of livelihood skill.

As she grappled with the realities of life throughout the following six years, the Diploma certificate looked scornfully at her, and she looked depressingly at it.

After six years of joblessness, Fanna found herself last March (2019) on the list of 2700 youths of the Northeast EU/German Government youth economic empowerment project. Sixty percent of the beneficiaries are females in the region. It is scheduled to end in October, 2020.

The project, codenamed NGA100043, is called Youth Economic Empowerment Project for Resilience and Peace Building in the Context of North-East.

Implemented in Borno and Adamawa states by Plan International, an international NGO, and Herwa Community Development Initiative, a local NGO as implementing partners, the project is funded by the European Union (EU), which contributes two million Euros, and the German Government, 229,167 Euros.

The beneficiaries were taught livelihood skills under three broad areas – apprenticeship, vocation and entrepreneurship.

The beneficiaries of apprenticeship and vocational training were taught aluminum works, barbing saloon, bricklaying, carpentry, computer operation and repairs, hair dressing, knitting, leather/shoe/bag making, local perfume, local spaghetti, soap/detergent making, tailoring and welding/fabrication.

They were also taught electrical installation, solar installation, confectioneries and computer networking.

Beneficiaries of entrepreneurship training were taught petty foodstuff trading, livestock/poultry keeping and vegetable farming.

Out of the 2700 beneficiaries in the Northeast, 1375 are in Borno State. These comprise 522 for the apprenticeship, 600 for the vocational, and 250 for the entrepreneurship skills.

They were drawn from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Jere, Mafa, Monguno and Gwoza LGAs.

“I have always been interested in knitting,” Fanna Babagana said, stressing, “even when I get employed as a marketer anywhere, I will not stop knitting.

“I will save to do a lot of things, like purchasing my wedding items.”

Veronica Francis is acquiring hair dressing skills to go back to Gamboru-Ngala to revive the trade in the Nigeria/Cameroon border local government area when peace and security are restored there, 10 years after it was stopped by Boko Haram.

“I will reduce the price of dressing hair at the beginning to attract customers and win their confidence. In due course, I may raise but I hope to attract customers from communities in the neighboring Cameroon,” the widow said.

Babakura Bukar, who holds an ND in marketing from Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, stayed unemployed for seven years. He was a thriving petty trader before Boko Haram frustrated him out of business in 2012.

Acquiring skills in aluminum works, Babakura said: “I developed interest in it when I discovered that aluminum doors and windows are trending now and there are bright prospects because people build everyday, and they will not stop building.”

