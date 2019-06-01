WinterInOAU: Tension doused as police nab notorious cultists

ADVERTISEMENT

The tension that ravaged the campus of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, for a couple of weeks, over threat of a bloody attack by cultists, has subsided with the arrested of leaders of Vikings Confraternity (VC) of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu.

A gang of cultists, under a pseudonymous “Cultists of Aloha clan” had threatened to invade OAU campus today (Saturday, June 1) “to rain bullets of death, sorrow and grief on innocent students”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This threat caused panic on OAU campus and many students fled while those remained on the campus were apprehensive of their safely.

OAU management reacted to the threat in a statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, in which he assured that security agencies were on top of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue had been trending online with the hashtag “#WinterInOAU”, putting parents and guardians of the students in fears.

A top security operative told Daily Trust that: “There is a strong heat between OAU students and the cultists of Oduduwa university and a threat letter was issued by the cultists, promising to invade OAU premises on 1/6/2019.”

However, the tension seemed to have subsided with the arrest of the leader to the dreadful cult gang on Friday by the Anti-Cultism Squad of the Osun State Police Command.

A senior police officer told our correspondent that “security networking was utilised by men employed by the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige and they have arrested four leaders of Vikings Confraternity”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App