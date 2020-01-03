Winners of national Qur’an competition emerge Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of the 34th National Qur’an Recitation Competition taking place in Lagos are expected to emerge on Saturday (today).

The competition organized by the Musabaqah Foundation for Quranic Recitation in Nigeria/Centre for Islamic Studies, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto in collaboration with the Muslim Community of Lagos State was last Friday declared open by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Also in attendance at the opening were the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat; Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Chairman of Police Service Commission, Musliu Smith, among others.

The National Qur’an recitation competition was established in 1986 as an annual Islamic competition. It is organised by the Centre for Islamic Studies, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto to bring the Qur’an closer to the hearts and minds of young Muslims across the country.

The competition had in attendance participants from across the country who featured in six categories comprising memorization of the whole Quran with Tajweed and Tafsir, memorization of the whole Quran with Tajweed theoretically and practically, memorization of 40 consecutive Hizbs (chapters) of the Glorious Qurant with tajweed practically.

Other categories are memorization of 20 consecutive Hizbs of the Glorious Quran with Tajweed theoretically and practically; memorization of 10 consecutive Hizbs of the Glorious Quran with Tanghim and Tajweed theoretically and practically and memorization of Juz’ Amma or any two consecutive Hizbs of the glorious Quran with Tajweed practically.

While the opening ceremony held at Taslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, the competition took place at the University of Lagos.

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would chair the closing ceremony while Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya would be the Guest of Honour with Prof. Murtala Bidmos as Guest Speaker.

Speaking on the import of Qur’an, an Islamic Scholar, Imam Abdulrahman Ahmad stressed that Qur’an covers everything on the surface of the earth.

“There is no topic, there is no question, there is no issue about which the Qur’an has not exhaustively discussed,” he said, saying Qur’an remains an indisputable recipe for sustainable development.

