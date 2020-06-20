Windstorm destroys 300 houses in Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

About 300 homes have been destroyed, and livestock killed, after a windstorm in Birnin Kebbi.

No human casualty has been reported in a storm that lasted nearly three hours, leaving buildings collapsed and roofs blown off in the capital of Kebbi state.

Mobile Police Barrack, Badariya and Bayan kara quarters were the areas most hit by the disaster.

Hundreds of survivors are having to put up with relatives within the town.

Aliyu Mohammed, a farther of seven told this reporter that the Wind storm began at at around 7 pm on Friday and that followed by a heavy down pour.

Mohammed, a resident of Badariya, stated that apart from his house many other houses were destroyed in their area saying, some had their roofs blown off while others had their houses collapsed.

“The roof of my house was blown off which led to some part of the house to collapse. Many others suffered same fate like me.”

Fielding questions from journalists, the chairman of Birnin Kebbi local government area, Aminu Ahmed Magatakarda, said no life was lost but that houses and livestock were destroyed in the disaster.

Contacted, the Executive Secretary of Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, Sani Dodo, said for now he could not give the number of houses and family affected by the disaster, noted that already his agency had starting working in collaboration with the royal fathers in order to take stock of all those affected.

