 Windstorm destroys 250  houses in Taraba

A windstorm on Thursday destroyed at least 200 houses in Mutumbiyu town and another 50 houses in villages along Jalingo-Wukari road all in Gassol local government area of Taraba.

It is the second time in days windstorm is causing heavy destruction in the area.

A mosque, filling stations, market stalls and shops were destroyed alongside the houses in the windstorm, which was accompanied by heavy downpour in Mutumbiyu, the headquarters of Gassol local government area.

A survivor, Dauda Salihu whose home was completely blown away said no one was killed but many, including women and children, sustained injuries.

Dauda said property worth millions including grains,house hold items and another animals were destroyed.

Another survivor, Balarabe Adamu said people have to come out despite the lockdown to rescue women and children running from their houses destroyed by windstorm.

He said many of the victims had slept outside while others took refuge in classrooms and houses of their relatives.

The Chief of Mutumbiyu, Justice Sani Suleiman (retired) told Daily Trust that almost all the houses in the town were affected by the windstorm.

He said hundreds of people in Mutumbiyu town were displaced while foodstuffs, house hold items and animals worth millions of naira were destroyed.

He called on Taraba state government to provide relief materials and drugs to the victims.

