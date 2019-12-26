Breaking News
JUST IN: 37-year-old man beats wife to death in Ogun State
Willian reveals when he will leave Chelsea

Chelsea winger, Willian, says he would be happy to stay at the club until he is 40 years old and is currently in talks over his future.

The 31-year-old is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and has previously been a transfer target for Barcelona.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a significant improvement in form in recent weeks, most recently scoring twice as Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 on Sunday.

Despite being free to enter pre-contract negotiations with foreign clubs in January, Willian revealed he has already begun talks with Chelsea over his future.

“Everyone knows how I love this club and how I enjoy playing for Chelsea.

“If I can, I will stay here until I am 40 years old, but football is not always like this,” he told Sky Sports. “[I want to stay] because I like to play here. It’s not only my decision, we have to decide together with the club. We’ve had some conversations. I hope I can say to you guys that I will stay but now I cannot say.”

