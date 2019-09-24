  1. Home
Willett hoping for Ryder Cup return after Wentworth win

Danny Willett continued his trend of winning in “stellar” events and set his sights on a second Ryder Cup appearance following his win at the BMW PGA Championship.

Willett held off Jon Rahm in a fascinating final-round duel at Wentworth to clinch his seventh European Tour title by a three-shot margin, claiming victory in the first qualifying event for the 2020 European Ryder Cup team.

The 31-year-old missed the cut in the showpiece last May as his world ranking slumped to 462nd, but he improved dramatically over the remainder of the season and landed a huge win at the DP World Tour Championship, lifting his first piece of silverware since his 2016 Masters triumph.

Willett has continued to make strides up the world rankings this year, and he believes his Wentworth triumph is the perfect platform to push for a Ryder Cup place next year, having endured a disappointing debut at Hazeltine in 2016.

