Wilder: I know Anthony Joshua’s secret

Deontay Wilder believes his “sixth sense” tells him the “secret” reason Anthony Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr – and why the rematch will go the same way.

Shockwaves were sent through the heavyweight division when Joshua was beaten by Ruiz Jr but he can regain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles when they meet again on December 7

“I really don’t believe he is ready for that. I’m one of the people that he has to prove wrong,” WBC champion Wilder exclusively told Sky Sports about Joshua.

“Many people have doubted me from the beginning and still do so. But I’m one of the people he has to prove wrong.

“I understand body language, I am very smart when it comes to [these things]. What his body said in that ring showed me everything that I need to see. Only the fighter would know within himself.

“The secret is still to be told. And that’s OK, because you want to keep people guessing. Was it this? Or was it that? That’s why the second fight is bigger. People don’t know what to think.

“People will finally see what it really was.

“If he’s not right, and people are saying one thing but he does another, then people will have their own perception of what they think about him afterwards.

“People say ‘if he loses, it’s over’.

“There is more pressure on him. When I talk about his situation I feel drained.

“Trust me, I have a sixth sense.”

Culled from Supersports.com

