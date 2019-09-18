Wild animals taking over communities, NCF raises alarm

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) on Wednesday cried out over what it called “close proximity” between humans and wild animals in some states in Nigeria.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) said the situation portends danger if not tamed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General of the foundation, Dr. Mukhtari Aminu-Kano, who spoke at the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the foundation in Lagos, said many communities across some states in Nigeria had been taken over by wild elephants.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He listed the states to include Ogun, Kebbi, Bauchi, and Gombe, among others, saying elephants now live among humans in the communities, destroying plants.

The DG stressed that “human and wildlife conflict” was getting worse on a daily basis due to poor management of the environment.

He said the foundation has forged partnership with Ogun State Government to raise awareness among the locals on how to live with elephants, saying the disturbance was just too much.

He said: “Right now as we speak, there are over 60 elephants roaming around communities in the vicinity of Ogun forest and it is just a matter of time before an accident happens. We have similar situation in Kebbi, we have in Bauchi…”

He called on the government and members of the communities in Nigeria to have a change of attitude about the environment, saying, “environmental conservation is about changing our attitude and behaviour.”

The President, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Izoma Philip Asiodu, said Nigeria and Nigerians must pay attention to environment or else “we will be consumed by it.”

He said the foundation would deepen its advocacy programmes which he said remain “a vital tool to call attention of government, organisations and people to actions on climate change, plastic pollution, mangrove restoration, desertification and restoring Nigeria’s forest to at least 20% by 2050.”

The chairman of the National Executive Council of the foundation, Chief Ede Dafinone, called for greater efforts to reclaim the coastal areas of Lagos which are being submerged as a result of climate change.

“If we don’t pay attention to climate change, we will be consumed by it,” he warned.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App