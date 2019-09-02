Wike’s mosque demolition meant for divisive, cheap political gain – Northern youth

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coalition of Northern Youth Organisations for National Integration has condemned the action allegedly taken by the Rivers governor Nyesom Wike to demolish a mosque at the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The group described the said decision as a plan meant to score a cheap political feat in order to distract the good people of Rivers state from holding him accountable and to cause more divisions among other Nigerians of all faiths.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement signed by the group’s coordinator, Bashir Katsina, and issued in Abuja on Monday, the Coalition of Northern Youth Organisation urged eminent Nigerians from all walks of life to call the governor to order through their influence and various peace platforms initiatives that they chair, the statement added.

“Secondly Nigerians should learn a lesson from this episode, by taking preventive measures through the ballot box, by preventing such leaders of his kind from assuming sensitive public offices such as governor, president etc. going by his utterances shortly before the illegal exercise, in which he claimed that Rivers is a Christian state.”

“This has clearly demonstrated that there was more to it, thus the demolition was just a part of the blue print to not only persecute the Muslim in the state, but also to turn the state into a homogeneous Christian state, even at the detriment of our constitution, peace and justice”.

The group commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state for what it described as his timely intervention in litigation.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App