  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wike warns against closure of oil production facilities
ADVERTISEMENT

Wike warns against closure of oil production facilities

By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt Published Date
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday said his government would not tolerate any closure of oil production facilities in the state.

He said under no circumstances should communities  take laws into their hands by preventing oil production companies from working.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking  during  a meeting  with chairmen of Cluster Development Boards in Asari-Toru,  Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas with oil companies and security agencies yesterday, Wike directed immediate revival of the state steering committee on Cluster Development Boards.

He said: “I will not support any companies not to carry out  their corporate social responsibilities to their host communities.  However, communities  must not take laws into their hands. They must not stop production  by the operating companies.  Such actions will negatively affect the finances of the Federal Government, the state and  the local government areas”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in cases where companies failed to act within the expectations of the communities, his government would mediate through  the steering committee on Cluster Development Boards.

 

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.