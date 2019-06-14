Wike warns against closure of oil production facilities

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday said his government would not tolerate any closure of oil production facilities in the state.

He said under no circumstances should communities take laws into their hands by preventing oil production companies from working.

Speaking during a meeting with chairmen of Cluster Development Boards in Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas with oil companies and security agencies yesterday, Wike directed immediate revival of the state steering committee on Cluster Development Boards.

He said: “I will not support any companies not to carry out their corporate social responsibilities to their host communities. However, communities must not take laws into their hands. They must not stop production by the operating companies. Such actions will negatively affect the finances of the Federal Government, the state and the local government areas”.

He said in cases where companies failed to act within the expectations of the communities, his government would mediate through the steering committee on Cluster Development Boards.

