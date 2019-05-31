Wike urges Christians to participate in politics

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appealed to Christian leaders to participate in the political process to help in the development of the country.

Governor Wike who spoke during a courtesy visit by the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, said Christian Leaders can no longer stay away from the political arena in view of present day realities.

He said “Continue to pray for us, but encourage your members to participate actively in Politics.”

“There is no reason to stand aloof at this time. When religious people are involved in politics, there is always a difference. If they participate, there will be an improvement in the governance process.”

Governor Wike acknowledged the role played by the church in his victory at the polls.

He added that his administration will continue to partner with the church as it works towards the rapid development of the state.

He commended the Anglican Diocese of the Niger Delta North for critical investments and projects that will help in stabilizing the church.

Earlier, the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt. Reverend Wisdom Budu Ihunwo said that the governor’s victory is a loud statement by Rivers people that they appreciate his performance.

