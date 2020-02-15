Wike tells Oshiomhole to resign as APC chair

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called for the resignation of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress.

Wike, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu said his call for Oshiomhole’s resignation is as a result of his failure to stop the inauguration of Bayelsa State Governor as he allegedly boasted.

He said: “This is a country where you see people who do not have character. Today they sing a song, tomorrow they sing another song. I think Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress PC is not a character that anybody should associate with.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App