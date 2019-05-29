Wike takes oath of office, lists developmental agenda

Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike on Wednesday took the oath of office to commence his second term with a promise to place Rivers State first in all his actions.
Governor Wike who spoke to a mammoth crowd at Liberation Stadium Port Harcourt said: “For us, in all things it is Rivers State first; Rivers State is the measure; Rivers State before others. This is the essence of the political mandate and burden that we will bear for the next four years and we will not disappoint you.“
” We will continue to stand up for Rivers State and defend her interest, no matter the challenges or what comes at us”.
The Governor said that his Administration is not in opposition to the Federal Government, calling for partnership to move Rivers State and Nigeria forward.
He said: ” But we are not a conquered people and we will never surrender our freedoms to any body or entity, whether internal or external.“
We will therefore not accept to be subjugated to a headmaster and pupil power relationship; neither will we abandon the collective interest of Rivers State for the sake of political expediency.
“We are for the rule of law, democracy and mutual respect as autonomous State entities and co-building blocks of the Nigerian federation”.
Governor Wike thanked the people of Rivers State, especially the voters, for their trust and support that led to the mandate to serve the state for another four years.
He thanked leaders of the state, political leaders, Traditional Rulers, the clergy, women and youth groups for their unwavering support.
