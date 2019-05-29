Wike takes oath of office, lists developmental agenda

Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike on Wednesday took the oath of office to commence his second term with a promise to place Rivers State first in all his actions.

Governor Wike who spoke to a mammoth crowd at Liberation Stadium Port Harcourt said: “For us, in all things it is Rivers State first; Rivers State is the measure; Rivers State before others. This is the essence of the political mandate and burden that we will bear for the next four years and we will not disappoint you.“

” We will continue to stand up for Rivers State and defend her interest, no matter the challenges or what comes at us”.