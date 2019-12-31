Wike swears in 13 commissioners, 15 special advisers

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday swore-in 13 new Commissioners. The Rivers State Governor also swore-in 15 Special Advisers in a ceremony at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House Port Harcourt.

The governor charged the new Commissioners and Special Advisers to always place the interest of Rivers State above all other considerations.

He said: “Work for the interest of Rivers State. This is a rare privilege to serve Rivers State. Everything must not be money.

“As it has pleased God, you have been given the opportunity to assist in the development of Rivers State.”

He further warned the new Commissioners and Special Advisers against working with different political interest groups to seek for the 2023 Governorship.

“If you know you are looking for money for 2023, resign now. I will not hesitate to remove you.

“If I catch any Commissioner or Special Adviser holding meetings on who will be Governor in 2023, there will be sanctions “, he said.

