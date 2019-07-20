Wike set up N30m fund for late Colonel Elemele’s children

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has established an Educational Trust Fund to train the four children of Rivers-Born, Late Colonel Ken Elemele, who fell in a Boko Haram after an ambush between Yobe and Borno states last Wednesday.

The Governor said that the Education Trust Fund will take off with an initial seed money of N30million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Wike described the death of Late Colonel Elemele as a sad loss to Rivers State and the entire country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said that the Rivers State Government will stand with the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Wike said: “This is a sad loss of an illustrious son of Rivers State. We were expecting the emergence of another General before this unfortunate incident.

“Please, accept my personal condolence and that of the good people of Rivers State.

“The Rivers State Government shares this grief with the family. We will stand with you through this period.”

Widow of Late Colonel Ken Elemele, Mrs. Chioma Elemele thanked the Rivers State Governor for reaching out to the family.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App