Wike sacks Rivers varsity VC

Rivers State Governor and Visitor to the Rivers State University, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has sacked the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Blessing Chimezie Didia.

Also relieved of his appointment is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari.

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dagogo Hart, said the governor approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the acting Vice Chancellor of the university.

He said Governor Wike also suspended the on-going employment exercise at the university, adding that a committee has been set up to investigate the exercise and report back in two weeks.

