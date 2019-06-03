Wike proclaims 9th Rivers State House of Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday proclaimed the 9th Rivers State House of Assembly, urging the lawmakers to work for the development of their Constituencies and the state.

The Governor also urged the state lawmakers to work with the executive arm to ensure the implementation of policies and programmes for the good of Rivers people.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “Now therefore, I , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, (CON, GSSRS, POS AFRICA), Governor, Rivers State of Nigeria, in exercise of the power conferred upon me by section 105 of the Constitution and all other powers enabling me in that behalf hereby proclaim that the 8th Assembly of the 4th Republic of the Rivers State House of Assembly stands dissolved, while the first session of the 9th Assembly shall hold on this day, third day of June, 2019 at the Assembly Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.”

“As we usher in the new term of this August House, I pray and hope that your deliberations will be constructive, democratic, progressive and people-oriented.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And that you will continue to strive hard with total commitment and sense of accountability and facilitate the implementation of our policies and programmes to enable us set new benchmarks for development and shared prosperity for our people.”

“On this positive note, it is my singular honour and privilege to official proclaim the first session of the 9th Legislative Assembly of Rivers State”.

Governor Wike assured the State Lawmakers that his Administration will continue to promote the independence of the State Legislature.

He then appealed to the state lawmakers to partner with his administration to enhance security, good governance and improved living standards for the people.

He said that the overall objective of his administration is to promote and achieve socio-economic prosperity and full employment for all through structured and targeted strategies, programmes and projects.

He said: ”We are determined more than ever to reduce and possibly eliminate poverty in Rivers State through various schemes and interventions. It is our intention to attract top investments into the key sectors of our economy and gradually reinvent our State as a major manufacturing hub and the most preferred business destination in Africa.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App