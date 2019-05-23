Wike dissolves cabinet, insists GOC involved in bunkering

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday announced dissolved his cabinet.

At the valedictory session of the state executive council, Wike insisted that the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt , Major-General Jamil Sarham, ran an oil bunkering scheme.

The Spokesman of the division , Col. Aminu Iliyazu, had denied the allegation.

Wike told his cabinet: “I thank you for the political support you gave me when there was no hope. At a time when the GOC came to kill Rivers people, you stood firm to say you will not agree. Yes, he may have killed our people, but we will continue to protect our votes.

“They say they will remove me through the Tribunal, but we defeated them during the elections. If it is to conduct elections, they will never win.”

