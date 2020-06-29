Wike directs Government house staff to go for COVID-19 test

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has directed all staff of the Government House, Port Harcourt to go for COVID-19 test.

The governor, who gave the directive at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday when he received ambulances donated to the state government by Bua cement company said that the test has become necessary given the fact that nobody knows who is the carrier of the virus.

“In fact, I have given a directive that all staff of government House must go for testing, Nobody knows who is a carrier and we must save everybody as much as we can,” he said.

Governor Wike says the on-going increased testing of prospective COVID-19 patients in the state is a commitment to save more lives.

He stated that more testing will reveal more COVID-19 cases in order to give prompt medical attention to the people.

“The more we test, the more the number will increase and we are willing to continue to test.

“Let our people know that this is not the kind of sickness to be ashamed of. Nobody knows who you have shook hands with.

“I’m sure, in Rivers State, we have lost not less than 38 lives on the record.

“Nobody will be happy that each day you wake up, you hear that somebody, probably a breadwinner of the family, is no longer there because of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Governor Wike noted the sustained support from BUA Foundation to the Rivers state government particularly at this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said most companies in the state are only interested in making profit but would not support the government to save lives.

Executive Director of BUA Foundation, Khalifa Rabiu expressed appreciation to governor Wike for creating a conducive business environment for their operations.

He said they had donated N100 million and a lorry load of COVID-19 preventive items plus the three ambulances.

