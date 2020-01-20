Wike congratulates Tambuwal over Supreme Court victory

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated the governor of Sokoto state, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over his victory at the Supreme Court.

The governor, in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Polinious Nsirim, described the victory as a confirmation of the overwhelming support given to him by the people of Sokoto.

“I enjoin Governor Tambuwal to work for the unity and growth of the state through an all-inclusive governance,” he said.

Governor Wike also commended the Supreme Court for allowing the will of the people to prevail.

