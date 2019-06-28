  1. Home
Wike cancels approval for all private schools in Rivers

By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt Published Date
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike
Rivers state governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Friday cancelled operational approval given to all private schools in the state and directed them to seek fresh approval.
Governor Wike stated that the application  for operational approval  must be done by all schools within the next two weeks.
The governor spoke at a meeting with all private school proprietors in Rivers state at the Government House, Port Harcourt today.
“All the schools must apply for operational approval within the next two weeks.
“We will set up committees that will  recommend  the approval of schools.  All the schools  in the state must be up to the  required standard.”
The governor said his second term is committed  to improving  the right standards in the education sector for the good of  Rivers people.
“The governor’s office  will review all the approval of schools.  All the existing  approvals by the Ministry of Education have been cancelled.  For this process,  there will be no room for bribery and corruption,” he said.
On the issue of revenue paid by schools,  the Rivers State Governor said that all levies  must be paid  through  approved  designated bank  accounts.
He said that anyone who  demands for cash payment should be reported to security agencies via designated phone lines.
He said the Office of  the Secretary to the Rivers State Government will publish  the telephone lines  that school  proprietors should contact in case they are pressured  to pay illegal levies.

