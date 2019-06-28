Wike cancels approval for all private schools in Rivers

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Friday cancelled operational approval given to all private schools in the state and directed them to seek fresh approval.

Governor Wike stated that the application for operational approval must be done by all schools within the next two weeks.

The governor spoke at a meeting with all private school proprietors in Rivers state at the Government House, Port Harcourt today.

“All the schools must apply for operational approval within the next two weeks.

“We will set up committees that will recommend the approval of schools. All the schools in the state must be up to the required standard.”

The governor said his second term is committed to improving the right standards in the education sector for the good of Rivers people.

“The governor’s office will review all the approval of schools. All the existing approvals by the Ministry of Education have been cancelled. For this process, there will be no room for bribery and corruption,” he said.

On the issue of revenue paid by schools, the Rivers State Governor said that all levies must be paid through approved designated bank accounts.

He said that anyone who demands for cash payment should be reported to security agencies via designated phone lines.

He said the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government will publish the telephone lines that school proprietors should contact in case they are pressured to pay illegal levies.

