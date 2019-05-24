Wike blames insecurity in Ogoniland on planned oil resumption

ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says a major cause of insecurity in Ogoniland is the planned resumption of oil production.
He spoke in his office yesterday while receiving traditional rulers, youths and leaders of Ogoni ethnic nationality.
He said he had received a letter from the National Security Adviser on the commencement of production at OML 11, noting that he was not duly informed on the process.
