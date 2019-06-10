  1. Home
Wike appoints SSG, Chief of Staff

By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt Published Date
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the appointment of a former Minister of Sports , Dr Tammy Danagogo as the New Secretary to the State Government.

A press statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Electronic Media, Simon Nwakaudu said that the Governor also approved the re-appointment of Engr Chukwuemeka Woke as the Chief of Staff, Government House Port Harcourt

The two officials will be sworn in today by the Governor at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House.

