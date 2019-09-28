Wijnaldum powers Liverpool to 16th consecutive Premier League win

ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool profited from a goalkeeping error to earn their 16th consecutive Premier League win, beating Sheffield United 1-0.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s 70th-minute shot from the edge of the area squirmed through Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s arms and trickled over the line.

The hosts had defended superbly and Liverpool failed to have a shot on target in the first half, with Sadio Mane lifting a chance over the bar and later hitting a post.

United nearly led shortly before the goal, with Adrian tipping away Oliver Norwood’s shot and Andrew Robertson blocking John Fleck’s attempt.

Henderson partially redeemed his error with a save from Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool moved on to 21 points, eight ahead of Manchester City, with Sheffield United dropping to 12th on eight points.

