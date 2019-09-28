Breaking News
Kaduna Islamiyya School: Children in chains were on drugs – Lawyer
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Wijnaldum powers Liverpool to 16th consecutive Premier League win
ADVERTISEMENT

Wijnaldum powers Liverpool to 16th consecutive Premier League win

By Joshua Odeyemi with agency reports Published Date
Georginio Wijnaldum scores Liverpool's only goal

Liverpool profited from a goalkeeping error to earn their 16th consecutive Premier League win, beating Sheffield United 1-0.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s 70th-minute shot from the edge of the area squirmed through Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s arms and trickled over the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts had defended superbly and Liverpool failed to have a shot on target in the first half, with Sadio Mane lifting a chance over the bar and later hitting a post.

United nearly led shortly before the goal, with Adrian tipping away Oliver Norwood’s shot and Andrew Robertson blocking John Fleck’s attempt.

Henderson partially redeemed his error with a save from Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool moved on to 21 points, eight ahead of Manchester City, with Sheffield United dropping to 12th on eight points.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.