Wife of LG chairman abducted in Niger

The wife of the acting chairman of Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, Sani Balarabe, has been kidnapped.

Sani is the elder brother of the Chief of Staff to the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe.

Suwaiba Balarabe was said to have been kidnapped along with the wife of the manager of a private company in Kagara town, Rafi Local Government Area on Monday.

A source yesterday said the kidnappers had entered the area shooting sporadically into the air.

According to him, the abductors are demanding N100 million as ransom.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Mohammed Dan-Ina Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

He said men of the command were making efforts towards rescuing the captives.

