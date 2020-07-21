Wife of late Edo Assembly Speaker regains freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

The kidnapped wife of late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hajia Hussana Garuba and her driver have been released by their abductors .

Mrs. Garuba and her driver were kidnapped by gunmen last Saturday along the Abuja-Lokoja road on their way to Auchi few hours after the sudden death of the former Speaker.

It was gathered that they were released from captivity late Monday night after the payment of N15 million ransom.

It was also gathered that the kidnappers initially demanded N20 million but later reduced it to N15 million.

It was gathered that friends and associates of the late politician paid the money demanded by her abductors before regaining freedom.

Her release from captivity, it was gathered, brought respite to the family members who were still mourning the death of their son.

A family source said she was handed over to those who negotiated the ransom money at Okpella, a border town between Edo and Kogi states by the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, a younger brother of the late former speaker, Mr. Kadiri Garuba, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude to Governor Godwin Obaseki and others who shared in the family’s pain and agony.

It would be recalled that Mrs Garuba was also abducted on Benin-Auchi road few years ago by gunmen.

