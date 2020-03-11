Wife, children of deposed Emir Sanusi arrive Awe

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the wives of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has just arrived Awe.

She arrived at 11:15 am with three of the deposed Emir’s children.

She arrived in a white Infiniti SUV with tinted glasses.

She was escorted by mobile policemen and officers of the Department of State Security who were conveyed in two Toyota Hilux vans with Kaduna State Government number plates.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The security operatives on duty opened the gate and allowed them access into the compound.

Daily Trust gathered that the Emir of Awe, Alhaji Umar Isa Abubakar; Chief of Azara, Dr Kabir Musa Ibrahim and Chairman of Aee, Alhaji Umar Da-Akano are meeting with the deposed Emir.

It was also gathered that the building is being guarded by no fewer that 30 heavily armed security personnel.

Sanusi was banished to Awe after being dethroned by the Kano State Government on Monday.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App