Wiesberger wins Made in Denmark title by one shot

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger ended on 14-under par to beat Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre by a single stroke in a thrilling finale at the Made in Denmark Open to claim his fifth European Tour title yesterday.

Wiesberger, who started the final round with the same lead over MacIntyre, carded a five-under par 66 to win his first title since recovering from wrist surgery that sidelined him for seven months last year.

“I had a rough year last year,” Wiesberger said at the Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort. “It’s been a hard couple of months and it’s lovely to see it pay off.”

France’s Romain Langasque finished third, a further two strokes behind, while five golfers shared fourth spot.

