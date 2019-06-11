Why YPP endorsed Lawan — Sen-elect Ubah

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator-elect of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, has said he is not supporting Ahmad Lawan’s Senate presidency bid for any political gain but toeing his party’s stance which endorsed the Yobe senator based on his pedigree.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the party’s stakeholders’ meeting on Sunday in Abuja, Ubah, who will be representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the 9th Senate, said the insinuation that he was backing Lawan to secure his election victory at the tribunal was not true.

According to him, “from day one, I have always had my position and I have consulted with stakeholders in my party who gave him a nod.”

He said his support for the APC preferred candidate was a universal practice and cited the United States as example.

He explained that he was the only YPP senator-elect and that he needed to form a positive alliance in the Senate.

“We looked at Lawan’s pedigree and his resume and we found out that he is the right person to support. He was the Senate leader in the 8th Senate and politics is about risk,” he said.

